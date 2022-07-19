In his July 17 letter "Government does not create wealth," Andy Wahrenbrock presents that ideological opinion as dogma instead of an argument with supporting evidence. The opposite opinion, that government can create wealth, would be supported by quite a few historical events.
The Louisiana Purchase, the Erie Canal, the transcontinental railroad, the acquisition of Alaska, the National Highway System, and the internet, all products of government, added resources and improved transportation and communication, leading to wealth creation. The Central Valley Water Project was certainly the source of lots of wealth creation right here in Kern County. Research funded by the government has led to a great deal of progress as well.
Who says government didn't add value in all of these examples?
— Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield