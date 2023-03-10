So long, Zingo's, it was so good to know you! I have been one of the many regular customers going to this down-home cafe for 15-plus years. I see many of the same faces each Friday when I get my fix of their delicious clam chowder. I have come to know and love Elaine, Joy, Lolo and others who have worked hard there for many years.
With my dad, John Souza, we dined-in for clam chowder every Friday, and he loved bantering back and forth with Elaine and Joy. Ever since he died three years ago, I get my clam chowder to go. This past Friday when I picked up my food, Elaine, as usual, came up and gave me a big hug.