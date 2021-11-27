In regard to "'An unfixed problem': Family farmer says ending illegal dumping requires more than cleanup," (Nov. 13) on the front page: That big pile of trash illegally dumped at Tom Pavich's farm is so sad and disgusting.
Tom is a good guy. A hard-working, patriotic, taxpaying citizen.
At our last meeting, he was telling us about this happening so often, and asked Sheriff Donny Youngblood what he could do. Enforce the law.
The sheriff said he needs the deputies patrolling the streets and for more serious crimes. It seems like common sense to stake out this area and get pictures of these law breakers and prosecute them.
How ironic that on the same day, Saturday, Nov. 13, in the mail we received from the Kern County clerk's office: Land use fee increase for Solid Waste Management notice of hearing for Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors. Kern County Public Works Department wants to increase the fee on your property tax bill to be used partially for illegal dumping cleanup.
Currently a regular homeowner fee is $105 and it will increase in July 2022 to $180.
What a shame for us good taxpayers have to pay for these criminals!
Good luck, Tom, and we will see you at the next Tea Party meeting.
— Fred Enyeart, Oildale