It appears good sportsmanship is no longer in fashion with today's college athletes. I listened to a national sports radio personality condone bad sportsmanship as a way of making the sport more "fun" to watch. He stated it arouses greater interest in college athletics. We have now come to the point of encouraging bad behavior for the sake of television ratings.
If the Academy Awards assault on stage was not enough, we are now telling our college athletes that humiliating an opponent or displays of offensive behavior will "entertain" the masses. This is not a question of race, although most will point the race card as being the primary factor. This is simply a point of mutual respect of the game, your opponent and yourself.
Part of the incentive of a college education is to make a young adult a better human being. Today's athlete wishes to be seen as some type of celebrity or representative of social change. We shall now pay our college athletes and the NCAA will become beholden to television ratings and dollars. The NCAA will become just like the Olympics, a playground for overpaid and egotistical young adults with no respect for the game or their opponents.
I am rapidly becoming disinterested in college or professional sports. Even golf has lost its rich history and respect for the game. Our society is quickly becoming one of money-hungry, obnoxious and disrespectful individuals. Better to watch history on YouTube.
— David DePaola, San Luis Obispo