It appears good sportsmanship is no longer in fashion with today's college athletes. I listened to a national sports radio personality condone bad sportsmanship as a way of making the sport more "fun" to watch. He stated it arouses greater interest in college athletics. We have now come to the point of encouraging bad behavior for the sake of television ratings.

If the Academy Awards assault on stage was not enough, we are now telling our college athletes that humiliating an opponent or displays of offensive behavior will "entertain" the masses. This is not a question of race, although most will point the race card as being the primary factor. This is simply a point of mutual respect of the game, your opponent and yourself.