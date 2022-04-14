I missed Bakersfield for many reasons. After being gone for 30 years, we moved back here to be with kids, grandkids and great-granddaughters.
But there is something else. Every time I go shopping, I am offered help by so many. That is every time.
I fell in the parking lot of Home Depot on Tuesday. ( I’m getting over a fall last week!) Immediately two men were at our side to lift me up! They, and another lady, were there to make sure I got in the car OK. My husband is also disabled and could not help.
Kern County Fire Department 65 had to be sent to help last time! You can see how thankful we are! This is HOME, even though neither of us was born here. Thank you Bakersfield. I hope the men who helped me see this!
— Janene Flad, Bakersfield