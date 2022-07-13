I wanted to personally thank Brik McDill ("Who would be in charge?, July 10) for exposing the ridiculous oversimplification of complicated problems that is the hallmark of John Pryor’s writing. As someone who was a leader of people in a business environment for more than 20 years, I have seen people like Pryor many times. He’s the corporate Lean Six Sigma guy, who sits in meetings with upper management and dazzles them with these theories that look great on paper. Then upper management holds a meeting with the leaders on their team who actually motivate and manage the people and the customers where business is being done.
Despite all of the objections of the aforementioned leaders, Mr. Six Sigma, zero defects, or quality assurance (whatever the latest hot moniker is) ideas are implemented. Within six months most of these ideas are in the ash heap and business continues as usual. Pryor’s ideas about “getting back to our Constitution” fall into this category of something looking good on paper, while being impossible to carry out.
— Elden Miller, Bakersfield