California briefly ran our entire state on 97 percent renewable or carbon-free energy! It only lasted a few hours, but highlights how California is not only ahead of most of the rest of the country but also ahead of our own goals for renewable energy sources.
I own an electric vehicle and my own power plant on my roof to supply all the energy I need for my home and vehicle. Now there’s even an electric water heater as well as the bonus on those electric heaters is they push out cool air to cool your garage. And as another bonus, not only do we get our energy from the (free) sun, but we also don’t have to buy oil from dictatorships like Saudi Arabia and Russia.
— Danny Barron, Bakersfield