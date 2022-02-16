When is good enough, not enough? When it can be better.
School grades are symbols intending to reflect the understanding of the material by the student.
C indicates passing, (good enough?), B indicates above average, ( good enough +), A indicates mastering the material.
Education isn’t supposed to be only a memory test. The expectation is that the information acquired will be processed in a critical fashion to arrive at its value. It must be applied to real events in order to convert learning into wisdom.
Our education leaders have recognized the value of providing counselors to assist students in their curriculum choices and university aspirations. Why not a “learning coach“ that reviews the class work with the students to determine if they have discerned its meaning or have merely memorized the message. Were they unwilling to question their teacher’s conclusions regarding an issue that cried out for further discourse?
What about a grading system that measured the learning level as well as the ability to apply that learning into practical use?
Who furthered their education, the C student that received an A for grasping the meaning of the instruction or an A student who got lost in the trees of dates and personalities and couldn’t see the forest?
We need more education in our schools to go along with the memory training.
If not now — when?
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield