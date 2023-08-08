I appreciated Henry Olsen's piece in the Aug. 7 paper ("Thank Republicans for saving democracy"), although I disagreed with his spin. Those who held the line against Trump's criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election were not all Republicans. They were all committed to their country and to the rule of law.
Yes, the Republicans among them were under intense pressure from Trump and his allies, but these people were not defined by their politics. They were defined by their sense of ethics, their commitment to duty, and their patriotism.