I've been reminded of an old joke. A man is caught in a flood and prays to God for help. A truck comes by and offers to pick him up but he declines saying, "God will save me." The waters rise and a boat comes by and offers to pick him up but he declines saying, "God will save me." Finally, he's on his roof with the waters continuing to rise and a helicopter comes by and offers to pick him up but he declines, saying, "God will save me."
Well, the man drowns. He appears before God and asks, "Why didn't you save me?" God replies, "I sent a truck, a boat and a helicopter, what more did you want."
I think of this when I hear of churches that disregard COVID protections and become super-spreader sites and people die. I can hear God saying, "I sent you masks, and social distancing, and a vaccine. What more did you want?"
— The Rev. Steve Isenman, Bakersfield