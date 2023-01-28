If you're no longer a teenager, you can probably remember the experience of living through that dismal period.
Everybody knows that there is a great deal of resentment among teens, and pre-teens, against the dominant majority called adults. And rightly so. There's always an adult telling you what to do, and not do.
Despite the necessity for this advice and control, nobody likes it, but most of us outlive it, and laugh, much later, about all the struggles. A few hang on to their resentment, and possibly act on it. If they resort to arms, they can cause a lot of trouble.
When our 6-year-olds start to arm themselves, there is one obvious statement to make: We have too damned many guns.
In medical terms, we could put it this way: Diagnosis — too many guns. Prognosis — Poor. Cure — Unknown.
It is a measure of our dysfunction that half or more of our citizens can't recognize this obvious diagnosis. Therefore our quest for a cure is doomed. Choosing sides on potential cures before there is agreement on the diagnosis is not a way to get results.
— Larry Dunn, Bakersfield