The recent opinion of a pastor of outreach and care seems to illustrate his points of view and actions don’t align with his title. Jesus gave us the supreme example of outreach and care when He reached out to marginalized communities — tax collectors, women with not-so-noble reputations, lepers and thieves. He was inclusive while demonstrating love, which led to restoration.
By going to the Fox Theater to pray, the group behaved similar to the way the Pharisees are depicted in the Bible. Instead of praying publicly, the group could just as easily have prayed as directed by Jesus in Matthew 6:5-6. Perhaps more prayer is needed so that we can live in accordance with the “Fruit of the Holy Spirit.” All of us need to show more agape love and less intolerance.