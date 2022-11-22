Besides human rights abuses, living under communism in China isn’t all that bad: mass arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, mass surveillance, cultural and religious persecution, separation of families, forced returns to China, mass surveillance, forced labor, sexual violence and violation of productive rights.
1) Freedom of speech only tolerated from certain categories of people. Can’t talk about politically sensitive topics.
2) Can’t make close personal contact, such as a hug or kiss. Public displays of affection are generally considered taboo. Common taboos involve gift-giving, birthdays and weddings.
3) Wealthy elite can hire body doubles or imposters to stand trial and receive punishment in one’s place.
4) Can’t have more than three children. Throughout most of China elective abortions are legal.
5) 99 percent of criminal defendants are found guilty. China executes people more than the rest of the world combined.
6) Prisoners are subjected to forced labor, often under harsh and violent conditions.
7) In terms of crime, China is recognized as being one of the safest countries in the world.
8) Civilian firearm ownership is restricted to non-individual entities.
9) Foreign investors are not allowed to buy land in China. Citizens cannot own land but may obtain transferable land use rights for several years for a fee.
10) Basic public health care is provided to all Chinese residents free of charge.
11) Most men must retire at 60. White collar women at 55 and blue-collar women at 50.
12) Buddhism is the country’s largest institutionalized religion.
— Mike Francel, Bakersfield