In their production of “American Son” at Bakersfield Community Theatre, the small but mighty cast and crew deliver a tour de force that should be filling every seat in the house.
Race relations lie at the heart of this play, which takes place inside a Miami police station. Bakersfield’s Cindy Pollard is outstanding as Kendra, a Black mother desperate to find out what has happened to her missing son. What’s particularly impressive is that this is Pollard’s first-ever acting role. She shines, helped by the performances of fellow cast members Joey Bedard, Perrin Swanson and Tony Lee, and the simple but effective set design.