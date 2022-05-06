Republicans have been curiously quiet regarding the insurrection, treasonous acts and sedition that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. They have also huddled in silence while Kevin McCarthy covers himself with multiple lies regarding statements he made regarding the buildup and actions of that same day.
However, when someone leaked information regarding a possible SCOTUS decision, suddenly Fox News and the Republican talking heads went ballistic. This is absolute sedition! How can this happen!?
Yet, Republicans who refused Obama a nominee for the court might now be party to the repeal of Roe v. Wade. If this occurs, every woman in America could lose the right to choose what can happen to her body because of new, restrictive state laws. Laws that could forbid women an operation even in the event of incest or rape. Those states, parts of our supposedly free country, would join Haiti, Iraq, Laos, Senegal, Suriname, Tonga, Egypt and 18 other countries in banning any type of abortion.
Go figure.
— Steve Bass, Bakersfield