Using the principle of Occam’s Razor, that the simplest explanation is the most accurate, the reason the Air Force shot down four unidentified aerial phenomena, or UFOs in the old parlance, in the past eight days is that 1) we have not been looking into any type of incursion into North American air space; and 2) the sky is vast and there is a lot of flotsam and jetsam in the jet stream, like giant birthday party mylar balloons and corporate swag.
There are all kinds of gizmos up in the air — just look up. A word of caution to our military pilots, both Royal Canadian and U.S. Air Force. If you see a properly dressed British lady using an umbrella to steer herself on the jet stream east, please hold your fire. She is in a hurry to New York City to star in the Broadway revival of "Mary Poppins!"