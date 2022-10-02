I found it a bit rich that the executive director of Kern Right to Life recently wrote a piece in Community Voices earnestly pleading for moderation as voters consider Proposition 1, a measure designed to protect women’s reproductive and privacy rights. Don’t worry, she implies. Women are already protected by existing California law. Let’s all be reasonable.

I think California lawmakers can be excused for attempting to build a giant, impenetrable, fortified wall around women’s rights in the wake of Dobbs. It’s not that long ago that Supreme Court nominees were reassuring concerned Americans that, of course, they would uphold 50 years of precedent protecting women’s reproductive rights. Until they didn’t.