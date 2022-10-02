I found it a bit rich that the executive director of Kern Right to Life recently wrote a piece in Community Voices earnestly pleading for moderation as voters consider Proposition 1, a measure designed to protect women’s reproductive and privacy rights. Don’t worry, she implies. Women are already protected by existing California law. Let’s all be reasonable.
I think California lawmakers can be excused for attempting to build a giant, impenetrable, fortified wall around women’s rights in the wake of Dobbs. It’s not that long ago that Supreme Court nominees were reassuring concerned Americans that, of course, they would uphold 50 years of precedent protecting women’s reproductive rights. Until they didn’t.
The executive director closes her argument with the usual emotional, but unconvincing trope of anti-choice advocates: “but the problem with abortion is that there are always two lives involved.” The belief that human life — or more correctly, personhood, deserving the protections afforded to people — begins at conception is a religious claim based on an idiosyncratic and questionable interpretation of religious texts.
But even if we accept the indefensible “two lives” premise, shouldn’t the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness of a living, breathing adult woman be given greater ethical consideration than a collection of cells so primitive and underdeveloped that they can’t live outside an incubating womb?
— Steve Bacon, Bakersfield