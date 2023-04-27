This letter is in response to Tom Edmonds' letter to the editor from Sunday concerning executive order N-79-20, which mandates that all new cars sold in California must be electric vehicles by 2035.

EV sales in California are booming. So much so, the California Energy Commission recently reported that our state has hit its EV sales target of 1.5 million EVs two years ahead of its 2025 goal. Californians are speaking with their dollars, and the message is that we want to care for our environment.

