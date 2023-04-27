This letter is in response to Tom Edmonds' letter to the editor from Sunday concerning executive order N-79-20, which mandates that all new cars sold in California must be electric vehicles by 2035.
EV sales in California are booming. So much so, the California Energy Commission recently reported that our state has hit its EV sales target of 1.5 million EVs two years ahead of its 2025 goal. Californians are speaking with their dollars, and the message is that we want to care for our environment.
Access to charging stations, and the reliability of them in a summer brownout, is a valid concern. Our state has allocated $2.9 billion to invest in the upgrades needed to support the boom of EVs, including installing charging stations and investing in renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar. Progress does not happen overnight. Give our state a chance to make this work.
Personally, my childhood was not ruined because my parents did not own a gas-powered lawn mower. I am also confident most kids would still be happy doing outdoor activities, regardless of how the vehicles involved are powered. Claiming that our “children are in trouble” because of the EV mandate is not based in reality.
The air quality in Kern is notorious for being among the worst in the nation. Our children already reap the consequences of this with asthma and other breathing problems. This is what is troubling for our children, not electric vehicles.
— Rebecca Levy, Bakersfield