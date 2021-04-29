Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to end all fracking and oil exploration as recently stated in John Cox's April 23 article, "Newsom orders end to fracking in California by 2024, work toward phasing out all in-state oil production by 2045."
Why not give people the choice? By placing a price on carbon and having a dividend for Californians, we can choose for ourselves the best source of energy. Having market forces and a hand up to help us transition to the next source of energy makes sense. A national bipartisan solution like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act should be passed by Congress. Take a look at the bill yourself. I think you'll find parts for everyone to like.
— Everett Amburn, Bakersfield