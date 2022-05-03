I have to disagree with Jesse Rojas' assertion that we need to support Sen. Shannon Grove's new bill in the state Legislature to get rid of the Agricultural Labor Relations Board. I disagree. The agricultural industry is plagued with abuses when it comes to workers; they just busted a nationwide abuse of illegal workers in Florida, Texas,and California working for a temp agency running out of Texas.
They will recruit workers from Mexico and Haiti, and abuse them with no pay and terrible working conditions. Farmworkers in California have to work a lot longer then regular workers to earn overtime, and they receive no benefits. These workers often go back to their countries broke and sometimes lose their lives.
Grove has an interest in dissolving his board.
What we need is a vibrant union movement among the farmworkers, one that gives them the rights of all workers in America and that is a true living, health benefits paid for in full, and a true pension plan. Let's give the farmworkers in our country real workers rights.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield