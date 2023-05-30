Government takes a lot of flak when things go wrong, and it’s quite fashionable to assume all bureaucrats are inept. However, give credit where credit is due and the many parties that made sure the Isabella dam was repaired before this very wet winter did things right.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy gets a lot of flak for his misplaced loyalty to Donald Trump, but like Bill Thomas before him he made sure to secure the funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to do the needed repairs to keep Bakersfield from flooding. All the many government employees that did the work over the past few years deserve our gratitude.