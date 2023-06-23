I was a little alarmed when I read the article “Kern examines ways to turn trash into energy treasure."
The article mentions that methane is a major contributor to climate change. Doesn’t the writer of this article know that methane is actually natural gas which can be collected for cooking and heating? Landfills already collect methane to run cogeneration plants or send it by pipelines for other uses.
Then the article writer goes on to state that "anything that isn’t shredded, such as plastic bags, is filtered out and incinerated." Does this writer know that incinerating plastics will produce phosgene gas, which was used in World War I to kill tens of thousands of soldiers?
How are they going to control the emissions from this process? The Board of Supervisors should have had their staff look into this proposal more closely instead of simply throwing another $3.4 million at it.
This doesn’t sound like the most prudent approach to spend taxpayer monies.
— Mike Polyniak, Bakersfield