The problem with Joe Biden’s unfair student loan debt forgiveness plan is that it doesn’t address the root problem. And four years from now, there will be a new batch of students graduating with a mountain of debt that Biden will have to wipe out. But there is a better long-term solution that would neither fuel inflation nor add to the middle-class national debt burden.
There are two fundamental problems that need to be addressed. The first is easy lending. It is becoming much easier to get student loans. Too easy. And this has changed student spending patterns. College students in the late ’70s drove “beaters” and ate macaroni and cheese and peanut butter sandwiches. Today’s entitled students drive Teslas and eat at Chick-fil-A, delivered by Uber Eats. Many of these students might never pay back their student loans and therefore this debt relief is, in part, another bank bailout.