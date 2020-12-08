In The Californian this Sunday was an article about restaurant owners getting together to sue the state in order to keep restaurants open.
No one is more keen than my wife and I to see eating places remain open, since we used to eat out at least twice a week, but unfortunately we are in a group that are at risk.
Reason we don’t now, is that the virus is out of control and the only way businesses can open is for everyone to do their bit. If you wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from other people, and keep away from indoor gatherings, it is almost impossible to catch the virus.
We feel for all the restaurant people but on page 3 of the Sunday article was a photo of the assembled restaurateurs, and out of seven identifiable people present, only one was wearing a mask.
If you want to be heard and taken seriously, wear a mask, set an example, and remember ... getting the virus under control is the quickest way to be back in business.
Paul Forster, Bakersfield