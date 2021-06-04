I got a question for the Bakersfield Police Department. I read all the time where the BPD uses saturation deployment for seat belt violations, speeders, street racing, DUI checkpoints, etc. Why not do the same for people that run signal lights?
I drive down Calloway and Coffee quite a bit and constantly see people who run those lights. Not just one car, but two to four cars at a time. Police would just have to sit at these lights and empty their ticket books. Think of the gas they would save.
— Gregg Byrd, Bakersfield