Our nation has helped to forge the path that is saving millions of lives around the globe from the HIV/AIDS virus. In thanks to the support of many lifesaving programs such as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and PEPFAR, more than 40 million lives have been saved, with tens of millions of people living with HIV being on treatment. Despite this astounding progress, our work is far from over. With World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, it is crucial to remember that AIDS is still a crisis that infects nearly 4,000 people every day.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted access to essential health services to test, treat and prevent HIV/AIDS. This has particularly impacted children, leaving almost 800,000 children living with HIV without access to antiretroviral therapy in 2020. Worse yet, people living with HIV/AIDS are at more severe risk of COVID-19 and are living in parts of the world with limited access to COVID-19 vaccines.
That is why it is critical that Representative Kevin McCarthy shows support for programs that are helping in the fight against COVID and AIDS. Next year, the U.S. will be hosting the funding conference for the Global Fund, one of the most effective and efficient health organizations on the planet. I will be watching to see if Rep. McCarthy is doing what it takes to get the AIDS fight back on track!
— Alyssa Tafoya, Bakersfield