In his latest attempt at self-glorification, a coffee table book named "Letters to Trump," the former president goes out of his way to insult and demean a true America hero, the late Sen. John McCain, who died nearly five years ago. What is Trump's problem?
He will never be regarded as a real hero? He will never receive the respect and honor that McCain so rightly deserves? McCain served willingly and heroically in Vietnam while "Captain Bonespur" hid behind his daddy's store-bought medical excuses? What is Mr. Trump's problem? Is he so insecure that he has to show himself on computer-generated bubblegum cards doing and performing mighty deeds that he has never done and never will do?