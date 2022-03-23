Has anyone noticed the latest trend in celebrity bashing? Recently a wonderful actor by the name of William Hurt passed away. To my recollection I have never heard anything about him being an abusive partner. I read that a woman who "dated" Mr. Hurt 30 years ago is making claims he was abusive to her.
The common sense recommendation to anyone, male or female, in an abusive relationship, you may think of ending such relationship. In addition, you also may choose to report such abuse to your local law enforcement in a timely manner. It appears recently that any celebrity that passes away is immediately greeted with countless unsubstantiated negative claims of either abuse or bad behavior before the body is even cold.
Every intelligent person should greet such accusations with considerable doubt. Why did you wait until the person was unable to defend their reputation before you went public? I feel strongly that anyone proven with evidence to be abusive or criminal in their behavior should face punishment. I do not believe all unsubstantiated accusations should be made public if clear proof is not evident.
Whether you are a celebrity, politician or any U.S. citizen, you are innocent until proven guilty. And for God's sake do not stay in an abusive relationship.
— David DePaola, San Luis Obispo