What is wrong with our governor?
He has millions of dollars in the budget. What does he want to do? He wants to give away more free money and have a lottery for vaccinations.
According to Lois Henry, our farmers probably will get very little water this year let alone the people here in the valley because of the drought. Our reservoirs are very low, our lakes are low, Corcoran is sinking because their water aquifers have been drained and so on.
What Gavin Newsom needs to be doing is putting in more reservoirs so that so much water is not going out to sea, repair our canals and put in more if needed, repair our dams, fill our water aquifers again.
He is trying so hard to avoid the recall by doing these stupid giveaways. He needs to get down to business to earn more respect.
— Ann Reed, Bakersfield