So the National Rifle Association had its yearly convention last week and all the Republicans running for president showed up and gave their speeches in front of their 2nd Amendment supporters. Their was a time in our history when Republicans supported gun control legislation with the assistance of the NRA.
In 1967, the Black Panther party entered the the Republican-controlled legislature in Sacramento with their weapons, which was legal, to make a statement about police brutality against African Americans. Immediately the Republican-controlled legislature passed the Milford Act, signed into law by Ronald Reagan. I feel the 2nd Amendment needs to be revaluated for the sake of our democracy, Republicans need to get behind gun control legislation like they have in the past.