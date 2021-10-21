I am troubled by the state of our nation. Gerrymandering (intentionally distorting voting districts to favor one political party) is dishonest. This is not “clever” or “all is fair in love and war.” This is devious, immoral and just plain crooked.
Honesty is when you act responsibly and speak the truth. Integrity is having the moral strength to act honestly and speak the truth even when it may cause you some loss.
Those who are elected with the aid of legislative gerrymandering and accept the results of such an election are being dishonest. They lack integrity. The more frequently we elect people who lack integrity, the more treachery becomes accepted as simply the way things work.
Is that what we should be teaching our children? No doubt some do.
The result of gerrymandering is an increasingly immoral nation. Each time the truth is denied, we slip further from being “One nation under God” to being “One nation in league with the devil.”
No one wins when an election is rigged or when voting is made difficult for anyone. Honest voting is the most fundamental component of liberty. Are we still a Republic or slipping into totalitarianism? How can we be a standard bearer of democracy and justice for the world when we are, ourselves, unethical?
— Ed Ruth, Bakersfield