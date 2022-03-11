The Ukrainian refugee crisis takes me back to my childhood in Austria. My first 10 years, before emigrating to the USA, were spent in a post-World War II refugee camp with hundreds of Ukrainians and other Eastern Europeans who fled the Russians as they moved farther and farther west, just stopping at the border of Austria. We each had one room to live / sleep in, but we all helped each other, and on cold winter nights, huddled together in a crowded room. I remember old Ukrainian women telling us stories about Ukraine.
The monthly CARE packages that we received from the USA were necessary to sustain us — dried eggs, dried milk, cheese, raisins, sugar, flour. Now I am able to give back to CARE by making a donation. And since I am blessed with an abundance of food, I am grateful to be able to donate to World Central Kitchen.
My family left Austria in 1956 because the Russian tanks were lined up in Hungary along the Austrian border, fearful that Russia was going to invade all of Austria. Just like Germany, Austria was divided up by the Allies into four zones. We were lucky to live in the American zone, thus the CARE packages, but northern Austria was ravaged by the Russian army and the women raped. What is happening to Ukrainian women now, is being reported in euphemistic terms as “gender abuse.” Unspeakable horrors.
Already evident is the generosity of the American people. Ukraine needs everyone’s help.
— Eva Nipp, Bakersfield