Tempest in a teapot is an idiom meaning a small event that has been exaggerated out of proportion. It’s what I’m thinking in regard to all that I’ve seen and heard about schools, classrooms and the current focus on gender.
The discussions on gender identification and accommodation in elementary classrooms almost never include information about academics, which are truly the focus of education. Retired now, but through my long career as an elementary teacher, inservice days covered topics about student differences in terms of race, culture, language spoken, socioeconomics, intelligence, learning styles, health and brain development, always culminating in teaching strategies to improve my delivery as a teacher so as to improve my students’ mastery of the academics being taught. And there was a lot to teach: reading comprehension, vocabulary, writing, punctuation, grammar, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, money, and that was just before lunch!