The Kern High School District board made a great choice in choosing Steve Rodrigue to be a new trustee, given his solid nuclear family background.
The crowd was obviously interested in the gender dystopia going on in our schools from pre-kindergarten to the university level. Del Oro High School's Olivia Garrison made national news in the New York Times by suggesting non-binary teachers sometimes have to “protect the children from their parents.”
Parents have to protect their children from state and union dominated schools and corrupt medical facilities that are all too eager to abort, indoctrinate, medically or surgically alter their minds and/or bodies. All this and more without the parents’ knowledge or consent.
Sadly, encouragement comes all the way down from the White House, where the president has been outspoken against parental “interference” with their children’s education, the first lady is making money off her educational programs designed to “... protect women and children against violence, ensure LGBTQ equality…”
Biden’s corrupt DOJ has sicced the FBI on parents who ask questions at school boards they elected, assuming they are domestic terrorists. People burning food plants, power substations, refusing to collect rain and snow melt for growing food, or mutilating children are the domestic terrorists, not the parents whose prime responsibility is for their children.
— Gerald V. Todd, Bakersfield