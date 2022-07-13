At last someone, Ron Stein ("Government is the benefactor from the sale of fuel, not the oil companies," July 11), has given a intelligent answer to the high cost of gasoline in California.
It is not the gas stations, gas refiners, or gas transportation. It is the California government. With the new higher gas tax fees and climate programs, we are paying $1.328 per gallon.
The federal government is talking about raising their $0.184 tax per gallon to 25 cents per gallon.
The average price, today, is $6.185 per gallon and the state collects 22 percent for a total of over $27 billion per year. The average gas station mark-up is 57 cents, from which they have to pay their overhead and taxes. Twenty-five years ago when I designed my last convenience store/gas station, the mark-up was 10 cents per gallon.
How is the state going to recoup the $27 billion per year after 2035? If you don't say by raising taxes, you don't know the government.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield