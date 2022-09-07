The First Annual Public Safety Professionals Retreat 'Ohana Koa Luau was an awesome success! Thank you to all of our community sponsors, donors and volunteers who came out to honor our first responders and fundraise for retreat scholarships and supplies. ProSPeR relies upon donations and sponsorships to guarantee no first responder struggling to manage trauma- and stress-related symptoms associated with their profession will be turned away from attending a retreat due to inability to pay.
Thanks to the generous contributions of our phenomenal supporters, PSPR continues to provide vital preventative and early-intervention opportunities for our emergency responders who have sacrificed their well-being to keep our communities safe. Thank you all for being a part of an amazing evening filled with island food, entertainment and partnership. Hula-on!!