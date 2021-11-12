I agree with Willie Dickerson in his letter, “Compassionate Sharing on Vaccines,” (Nov.7). I would also extend these sentiments to vaccines for other diseases beyond COVID-19, such as childhood killers like measles, polio, rotavirus and pneumococcal virus.
Around the world, one in five children still lack access to basic vaccines for child killers like measles, polio, rotavirus and pneumococcal virus. Sadly, that results in 1.5 million children still dying each year of vaccine-preventable diseases.
I remind Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla not to forget about children around the world who don’t experience care we have in the United States. I urge them to fully fund global childhood immunization programs in our federal budget. Expanding vaccine access is not only beneficial to country economies, national security, and global stability —i t’s also the right thing to do.
— Cynthia Changyit Levin, St. Louis, Mo.