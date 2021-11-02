Reaching one's 80th year has its benefits in that one gets to witness, so often, the truism that history repeats itself. Case in point is the Biden administration's proposal to enact a Wealth Tax on the country's 800 billionaires. This tax is akin to the Luxury Tax that was enacted by the Bush administration in November 1991 with the goal of obtaining additional revenue to reduce the federal budget deficit.
Rationale this time is for the Wealth Tax to pay for the hundreds of social programs in the Omnibus Bill being considered for a vote this week. The Bush 10 percent Luxury Tax was levied on material goods such as expensive furs, expensive boats and yachts, expensive cars and private planes. After only two years, in 1993, Congress eliminated this Luxury Tax, citing a drastic loss of jobs which were dependent on high spenders, ie, rich people.
I remember this well because my successful Boating Magazine (Longitude 122) lost 50 percent of its advertisers because boats ceased being sold as they did prior to this Luxury Tax. As I said, history is about to repeat itself. The young economists in the White House should read up on this past chapter of fruitless and destructive taxation. A significant number of jobs will be lost, investments will decline, and socialism will inch forward, once again, in this country.
— Robert Koczor, Bakersfield