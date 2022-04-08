The quote attributed to novelist James Lane Allen, "Adversity doesn't build character, it reveals it," was on prominent worldwide display during the recently televised Academy Awards Oscars night. Actor and former rapper Will Smith got up from his seat, walked to the podium and slapped the unsuspecting master of ceremonies, comedian Chris Rock, in the face in reaction to the joke Rock made referring to Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
Rock's character was revealed by his gentlemanly restraint in continuing with his host duties without missing a beat. Smith's character was revealed by his petulant behavior and by his profane outbursts after he had returned to his seat. Since then, Smith has made several attempts of contrition. Whether they were from within or due to outside pressures, he admits what he did was wrong and apologized.
To Chris Rock, I say, "bravo" for your savoir faire and for being a class act and for avoiding a potentially explosive situation. Wow!
— Angelo Haddad, Bakersfield