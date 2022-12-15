It’s unfair to criticize Brik McDill (Dec. 13) for his answer to the unsheltered-homeless problem, namely building hospitals for the mentally ill and building jails for the rest. I say unfair because they’re common, knee-jerk, and costly solutions that voters never approve, nor has the public approved fundamental, equally-costly measures — secure shelter, trauma counseling, and SNAP plus cash support, to name a few.
California’s wealth-biased economy created this unsheltered-homeless problem, and those freeway tents are going to be with us for a long time until voters decide to do a lot more for citizens who can’t pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.