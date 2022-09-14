The California Air Resources board's recent edict outlawing gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 will strip yet another freedom from California consumers. The governor and Legislature are hiding behind the Air Resources Board mandate; a forced change of this magnitude should be made by the approval of our elected representatives and not by unaccountable bureaucrats.

Electric vehicles should be able to stand on their own merits by being clean, convenient, affordable and competitive in the marketplace. The transition from internal combustion vehicles to EVs should be the personal choice of consumers rather than forced upon them by mandate or there will be undesirable consequences. Consumers should be be able to purchase the transportation that fits their lifestyle, pocketbook and environmental beliefs.

