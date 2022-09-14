The California Air Resources board's recent edict outlawing gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 will strip yet another freedom from California consumers. The governor and Legislature are hiding behind the Air Resources Board mandate; a forced change of this magnitude should be made by the approval of our elected representatives and not by unaccountable bureaucrats.
Electric vehicles should be able to stand on their own merits by being clean, convenient, affordable and competitive in the marketplace. The transition from internal combustion vehicles to EVs should be the personal choice of consumers rather than forced upon them by mandate or there will be undesirable consequences. Consumers should be be able to purchase the transportation that fits their lifestyle, pocketbook and environmental beliefs.
Already we are seeing the unintended consequences of forced change to renewable energy with brownouts during the recent heatwave. Owners are being asked not to charge their EVs and to turn up their thermostats to ease the drain on power consumption. There are only one million EVs on the road today; when there are 25 or 30 million cars it will be a disaster. There are no long-term plans to improve power generation, storage and the grid to handle the anticipated demand and prevent brownouts. Temporary emergency measures by the governor will become permanent as heat waves and droughts predictably occur each summer. Just force the change down the throats of consumers whether they like it or not and see what happens.
The goal of this green policy is to reduce carbon emissions and thereby lower the world temperature. Unfortunately this misguided California policy will have no impact on either total carbon or temperature as the rest of the world moves on. It will only hurt California consumers for those willing to stay.
— Michael Stark, Bakersfield