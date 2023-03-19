A response to John Stovall's ("Reading the news — all kinds," March 16) opinion piece: His bottom-line argument seems to be for a free press to prevent tyranny. And the revelations of Fox “News” (baldfaced election lies) are just part of our proud tradition of free speech, to get two sides to a story. To claim these fabrications as legitimate news, to me, is denial in the face of fact. All the central characters at Fox admit in their emails they knew they were putting forth a false narrative of the “stolen” election.
I agree with Mr. Stovall, that there is some implicit bias in reporting at some channels. But what transpired at Fox was way over the line. What they did was not free speech but closer to yelling "fire" in a crowded theater.