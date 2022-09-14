Members of Congress are granted generous franking privileges that permit them to mail newsletters, speeches, surveys and other letters to their constituents free of charge. This is a costly perk borne by the taxpayers, especially if it is overused by a representative.
Members of Congress simply substitute their facsimile signature (frank) for postage.
Congress has also provided its members with free printing.
Franking privileges date back to the 17th Century English House of Commons. The American Continental Congress adopted this practice in 1775 and the First Congress wrote it into law in 1789.
It is one thing for my Congressman David Valadao to send information about his accomplishments in Congress with his franking privilege which, in and of itself, might help him persuade his constituents to vote for his reelection, but it is gross misuse of taxpayer dollars for him to make his materials blatantly partisan. I have been receiving such partisan mailings from Valadao during this election season on more than one occasion.
I have observed Valadao's last five campaigns for Congress ending with the defeat of Rep. TJ Cox two years ago. In all my years as a political observer, I have never seen another state or federal politician flood my mailbox with so many franking privilege materials. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, state Sen. Shannon Grove and Assemblyman Vince Fong do not use their franking privilege in a partisan way.
The 1872 Republican Party platform carried a plank demanding the frank's elimination. The practice was abolished by the Senate on Jan. 31, 1873, but within two years Congress began to make exceptions to this ban. In 1891, Congress restored full franking privileges.
The franking of congressional mail should be subject to a critical review and regulation.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield