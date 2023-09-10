The California Legislature wants to be fossil-fuel-free. They need to set the example. The newly proposed city in Solano County should be required to be fossil-fuel-free. No diesel- or gasoline-powered equipment of any kind will be used in the construction of the city. All contractors will only use electric vehicles and equipment within the community.
No fossil-fuel-based products or materials of any kind will be used; asphalt roads, polyethylene plumbing products, plastic of any kind or in any item will be used.