As a recent arrival to Bakersfield, I thoroughly enjoy reading the letters in The Californian on the ongoing debate over Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Many like and support him. Others call for Mr. McCarthy to resign or to quit chasing the Speaker of the House position. As an outsider, may I say that what happens in Washington, D.C., means very little to any local scene. Enjoy the beautiful spring May. The last full month of spring arrived Sunday.
The great Fresno poet and writer William Saroyan put it far more eloquently than I could ever do: "In the time of your life, live — so that in that time, there shall be no ugliness or death for yourself or for any life your life touches. Seek goodness everywhere and when it is found, bring it out of its hiding spot and let it be free and unashamed."
Take a trip to the nearby woods. The Pacific Coast beckons. Petty politics belongs to petty pros.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield