So, Kevin McCarthy has promised to release 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson of Fox Entertainment Channel. Additionally, McCarthy previously appointed Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Homeland Security Committee.
McCarthy made these moves, he says, because he doled out "promises" to right-wing extremists in order to purchase their votes and thereby to be elected speaker.
Release of the Jan. 6 footage will allow Carlson, Fox, China, Russia and the world to diagram the architectural layout of the Capitol building and any previously secret pathways of security therein by which Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and many others were able to escape to safety from the wrath on Jan. 6 of Trump's insurrectionist lynch mob. This increases the future risk of danger to our congresspersons from foreign interests and in the event of a repeat insurrection the next time Trump loses.
Would McCarthy ever release to Carlson or anybody the codes for the security system of McCarthy's own private residence in Bakersfield?
Releasing the footage to anyone at all would constitute a serious lack of substantive judgment. But McCarthy's choice of Carlson shows that McCarthy is also a poor judge of character, given Carlson's recent emails showing he and other Fox hosts lied to their viewing public while harboring contradictory personal views about Trump's election-denying. Carlson and Fox will cherry-pick the tapes to spread more lies to their viewing audience for the sake of improved ratings.
McCarthy's poor judgment of character also applies to MTG's committee appointment. Homeland Security is the last place for such an unstable, blabbering person as MTG. McCarthy might as well appoint George Santos to the Ethics Committee.
In the coming days, what additional ill-conceived McCarthy "promises" will come to light? Is the devil in the details of the price McCarthy paid to be elected speaker? Stay tuned.
