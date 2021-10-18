I believe it’s been shown that the COVID vaccines help many people even though we have no long-term knowledge of their effects. And there is information showing that many people have died and/or had severe side effects from those same vaccines. So why are we being forced to play Russian roulette with experimental vaccines while at the same time women can kill their babies in the womb because “it's my body, my choice.”
Follow the money. Who owns stock in the drug companies and what government bureaucrats and agencies are enabling the mandates while empowering and enriching themselves? Not a Democrat/Republican thing per se. An evil thing.
— Mike Ladd, Bakersfield