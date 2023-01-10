We all deeply appreciate and applaud the unceasing Sisyphean work Dr. Anna Laven and all the other angels are doing with respect to our problem of homelessness. In her Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, Community Voices column, she represents me as having used outdated data from a report she could not find. A question: If she couldn’t find and doesn’t have a newer comparison version of the same report I used for my Jan. 2, 2023, column, how is she so sure the data I cited was outdated? Moreover, her inability to locate the report I cited doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It means only that she couldn’t find it even when I noted its name in my column. Couldn’t the report’s very name — “The Kern County Service Gap Analysis” — have been a clue to where it might be located?
I repeat that she and all those other angels who are striving to help the homeless are to be praised for doing God’s work here on earth. Problem is, however hard these angels work to house the homeless, they will never be able to house those who, for whatever their reason, refuse housing. The Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (LPS, 1972) and the Fifth Amendment’s “due process” clause (1791) make sure of that. The refusers are a problem that cannot be dealt with unless and until we rewrite the LPS Act and the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause or start using the vagrancy laws we have.