Transforming deteriorating facilities like hotels and motels into updated and permanent housing options is a major local success, as Californians continue to face a dire shortage of affordable housing options. Kern County’s Housing Authority and its partners have provided a strong example of how local entities can create plans that combine economic growth with community benefits to address California’s housing crisis.
Kern County’s population of adults 65 years and older is expected to increase by over 193 percent by 2030, a fact that increases the urgency to invest in affordable and quality housing that is accessible to older Californians. It is just such growth in the aging population across California that demands the creation of Housing for All Ages and Stages — Goal One of California’s Master Plan for Aging. This is absolutely critical to ensuring our state is ready to support our older community members.
While conversion plans are great “quick fixes,” we must also focus on long-term solutions that will ensure quality housing is accessible for all. We congratulate Bakersfield’s leadership, and we call on our state leaders to take action on long-term solutions to create affordable, accessible housing for all Californians — especially the most vulnerable among us. To learn more about California’s MPA and its five bold goals, visit: mpa.ca.gov.
— Nancy McPherson, state director of AARP California