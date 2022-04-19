As I watched My Kevin on FOX, he bad-mouths Biden for not supplying Ukraine with weapons fast enough, yet, he defended Trump when he withheld weapons a few years ago. Seems as if My Kevin can flip-flop awfully fast, just as he did when Trump called on all of those traitors to attack the Capitol.
First he says Trump was responsible, then he wasn't. We know that in Congress the amount of your power is in direct proportion to the amount of money you raise. My Kevin does nothing but fund raise, while staying at the best hotels, eating the finest food, traveling first class, with it all being paid for by donors.
My Kevin doesn't care about we the people, or our country. All he cares about is becoming Speaker of the House, and the power that goes with it. Sadly, the majority of voters in Kern County are uninformed, and just look for a R behind someone's name and that's who they vote for.
— Floyd Roberts, Wasco